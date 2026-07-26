"My little dog"... Ji Ye-eun ends her flirtation with a public apology to Vata and Kang Hoon on 'Running Man' ('Running Man')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Ji Ye-eun playfully wrapped up her past romance rumors with actor Kang Hoon after going public with choreographer Vata.

On the 26th, SBS released a teaser titled, "Ji Ye-eun and Kang Hoon's flirtation business ends with dating rumors. Thanks to that, I can go to work at Running Man with a clear conscience."

In the video, Ji Ye-eun drew laughter by immediately apologizing when Kang Hoon appeared, saying, "Oppa, I'm sorry." The two had previously drawn attention for their natural chemistry and flirtatious vibe when Kang Hoon was active as a temporary member of Running Man.

When Ji Ye-eun said, "I think I liked you," Kang Hoon made everyone laugh by replying, "You used me completely."

Ji Ye-eun apologized again, saying, "I'm really sorry. That's just how it turned out." Kang Hoon smiled as if he felt oddly relieved and said, "It's okay. It was very good news. I read the article while clapping."

Kim Jong-kook, who was watching, also chimed in, saying, "Kang Hoon said he feels like he can appear on Running Man comfortably now," and humorously pointed out how their relationship had changed, drawing big laughs.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun confirmed her relationship with choreographer Vata in April. The two, both born in 1994, were reportedly church friends before their relationship developed into romance.

In particular, Vata drew attention that day by showing his affection on his social networking service account with a post that read, "Happy birthday my little dog," along with a photo of him and Ji Ye-eun looking affectionate.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.