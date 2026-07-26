Park Eun-young on the 'JTBC crisis' and her final YouTube shoot: "Production is difficult, so let's film it with just one phone"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Chef Park Eun-young expressed regret over the end of her YouTube season.

On the 24th, a video titled "How did it end up like that..' Bobeunyoung's final (not really) filming set that you can't watch without tears" was uploaded to Park Eun-young's YouTube channel, 'Bobeunyoung.'

After wrapping up the final shoot for Season 1, Park Eun-young said, "I don't know when 'Bobeunyoung' will come back. Should I think of it as something that's kind of disappearing? I really enjoyed filming it." 'Bobeunyoung' is a web variety show run by JTBC Digital Studio.

Park Eun-young said, "This is how Season 1 has come to an end, but honestly, among all the broadcasts and YouTube projects I have done, I have never been able to satisfy my own personal wishes like this. There is still so much I want to do. I wanted to collaborate with many idols and see whether I might even have a chance to debut, and I had plenty of content ideas I wanted to pursue on my own. So it is sad to be ending Season 1."

Park Eun-young revealed, "Chef Yoon Nam-no ate my staff meal and seemed so moved that he contacted me again. He asked if I could come one more time." The production team replied, "I guess we'll have to bring at least a phone."

Park Eun-young said, "I was glad that I could share my joy and personal wishes through 'Bobeunyoung,' but the production budget has been difficult," before adding, "Let's just film it with one phone. Because production is difficult, we also need advertising."

Park Eun-young said, "I normally never make this kind of request, even to Chef Son Jong-won, but I contacted him privately and he said, 'If I ever have enough time, I will definitely come.' It is such a shame." She added, "Season 1 is over, but I do not think it is over until it is really over. There will be a Season 2, so there is a reason people say Season 1. Please do not forget 'Bobeunyoung.'" Fortunately, Park Eun-young and the production team's sincerity paid off. The 'Bobeunyoung' team said Season 2 will be released at the end of August.

Meanwhile, JTBC recently declared default after failing to repay 20.6 billion won in securitized borrowings at maturity. JoongAng Holdings, JTBC, ContentreeJoongAng Corp., Jungang P&I, and Megabox Joongang then filed for rehabilitation proceedings one after another. In JTBC's case, the court accepted the application for the Autonomous Restructuring Support Program and put off a decision on opening rehabilitation proceedings, while deciding to begin rehabilitation proceedings for the other four companies.

Among them, JTBC's 'Knowing Bros' and 'Divorce Camp' were canceled on consecutive days, and the web variety show 'Halmyungsoo,' produced by JTBC Digital Studio, also announced a break.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.