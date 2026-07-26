MayBee Reveals She Married Yoon Sang-hyun After Three Dates: "Our Honeymoon Was in Gyeongju, and We Went Hiking Together"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer and lyricist MayBee has shared the love story of her husband, actor Yoon Sang-hyun.

On the 25th, a video featuring MayBee was uploaded to broadcaster Lee Geum-hee's YouTube channel.

When asked about her first meeting with Yoon Sang-hyun, MayBee began by saying, "It was so unusual that it was really fun. Before we got married, we only had about three proper dates."

MayBee first explained that she met him through a connection with Yoon Sang-hyun's manager. She said, "We met through a blind date. His manager was an older sister I was close with. She introduced us because my husband always said he wanted to get married as soon as possible."

She went on to recall, "My husband said he really did not like me at first. His ideal type was a woman with a plump, healthy look, and I was too thin. But then he kept thinking about me and reached out again. At the time, he was busy, so we could not meet, but after thinking about it again, he decided, 'I think I could marry this person.'"

Yoon later announced their marriage on a broadcast without consulting MayBee first. She said, "Without discussing it directly with me, he went on 'Healing Camp, Aren't You Happy' and announced that he had someone he would marry. After watching that broadcast, I wondered if I was getting married too. After that, we had our families meet, and before I knew it, I was walking into the wedding hall. Everything happened in the blink of an eye."

MayBee said, "We got married without knowing much about each other, but after marriage, we learned more and became much closer. I also got to know my husband better while raising our children." She added, "Our MBTI types are complete opposites. We could not be more different," laughing.

Their honeymoon destination was Gyeongju. When Lee Geum-hee joked, "Wasn't everyone supposed to go to Phuket for their honeymoon back then?" MayBee replied, "I was expecting something like that too, but my husband said he liked Buddhist art and suggested Gyeongju. I was puzzled at first, but it was not bad." At the time, Yoon Sang-hyun gave her hiking clothes as a surprise gift, and they went hiking together. MayBee said, "We went to a temple, prayed, and came back down. Recently, I climbed that mountain again with the children, and I was deeply moved by the sight of my husband's back as he climbed with our children's shadows in his arms."

Meanwhile, MayBee married Yoon Sang-hyun in 2015, and the couple has one son and two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.