"My Junior Was Bleeding and Collapsed"...Jun Hyun-moo Reveals Shocking True Story of a 'Cult Religion He Followed His Girlfriend Into' ('My Encounter with a Psychopath')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo shocked viewers by revealing, "A junior I know went to a cult religion with his girlfriend, then started bleeding and fainted."

In the MBN and SBS Plus program 'My Encounter with a Psychopath,' which airs on the 26th, the episode explores the theme "Save Us from Evil" and examines the stories of psychopaths who drove people into a living hell through misguided beliefs. In particular, Professor Tak Ji-il, one of South Korea's leading experts on cult religions, appears on the show to explain realistic recruitment tactics that can target anyone, along with the dangers they pose.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo said, "I heard that a junior I know went somewhere with his girlfriend because of religion," adding, "I think he wanted to do it because they were dating, and he wanted to trust her." His remarks unsettled everyone. He then shared an unbelievable true story: after the acquaintance followed his girlfriend into a mysterious shrine-like place, he was struck with a wooden disciplinary stick as soon as he opened the door, and eventually collapsed there, bleeding and unconscious.

Even after he came to, his girlfriend was praying beside him. Although an assault had taken place, only believers were present, and no one sided with him. Instead, they kept saying, "Welcome," creating a bizarre scene. Jun Hyun-moo added, "He almost became part of that group because of his girlfriend, but after conflicts, they eventually broke up," prompting everyone to breathe a sigh of relief. When Professor Tak Ji-il explained that using romance as a way to recruit people is also one of the tactics used by cults, the panel erupted in anger, saying, "Then was that relationship fake?" and "Were they just giving him false hope?"

Meanwhile, on set that day, the cast voted on who among Jun Hyun-moo, Cho Kyu-hyun, Nucksal, and Heo Young-ji would be most likely to fall for a cult religion, causing a stir. When asked to pick one person from the four, Professor Tak Ji-il chose someone without hesitation, and the unexpected selection left the person stunned, asking, "Me?" In particular, he described the person as someone who appears calm, logical, and highly intelligent on television, but his sharp analysis of the hidden side of that personality gave everyone chills. Viewers are now curious to know who was singled out as the most likely to be drawn in by a cult.

Meanwhile, MBN and SBS Plus's 'My Encounter with a Psychopath' airs every Sunday at 10:20 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.