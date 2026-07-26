Heo Seong-beom Was Also a Victim of Violence on "Bloody Game X": "I Had Scars on My Face, Neck and Hands, and It Was Hard to Breathe"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Heo Seong-beom, a model and graduate of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), has spoken out about the violence controversy surrounding "Bloody Game X."

Heo posted a lengthy statement on the 26th. He said, "For quite a long time at the scene, I was restrained by several people and remained in a state where it was difficult to breathe or move. Even after my money and phone were taken away, I was forced into a long, pointless and dangerous standoff. That moment lasted much longer on site, and in the process, my skin and clothes were torn together, leaving wounds and scars on my hands, neck and face. Even while being choked, I did not want to lose for the team, and I think forcing myself to endure made it worse."

Heo also said, "I did wonder whether this was really acceptable just because the long-standing identity of 'Game of Blood' includes raids and plunder, and because physical force is allowed." He added, "I think anyone can get too immersed. But the lukewarm response after the moment that could have become a problem only made people on set angrier. Of course, as time passed and everyone came to understand the situation, we apologized to one another, and I am on very good terms with Kyunghoon-hyung as well."

He then said about his current condition, "I am doing very well. The wounds on my neck and hands have almost completely healed, and the scars are now barely visible." He added, "So I would be grateful if you continue to love and watch 'Bloody Game X.'"

In the Wavve original "Bloody Game X," released on the 24th, the "Day of Plunder" mission was carried out, in which contestants protected and seized the vault balance. During the process, Shin Seung-yong got into a physical fight with Seo Chul-gu and caused a deep cut on his hand, while also drawing criticism for excessive use of force, including dragging Park Ji-min by the arm. Shin later apologized, saying, "As soon as I watched episode 5, I called Lee Sang-min, Park Ji-min and Seo Chul-gu again to apologize. In the end, hurting Seo Chul-gu was entirely my fault, and the production team bears no responsibility at all. I will also take responsibility for treatment."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶The following is Heo Seong-beom's full statement

Did you enjoy the "Day of Plunder" episode?

For the first time in a while, I spent a long night without sleep. Every time I film the Game of Blood series,

I always feel endless gratitude for the overwhelming attention and support you send us.

So I thought that any minor misunderstanding or loss I might have to bear would not be a big issue compared with the fun you get from it.

That is because not every moment on set can be shown on broadcast, and as it is ultimately a television program, some things are unavoidable.

After watching episode 5 of Bloody Game X, I also felt that the production team had done their best to protect the cast and avoid creating an atmosphere that was too unpleasant.

But then, the anger of a few people who were furious to the point of losing their heads seemed to float in the air and make little sense.

As a result, the hostility shown by the injured cast member seemed excessive, and some of us, including myself, were also criticized for making too much of it when physical force was allowed.

However, at the scene, I was restrained by several people for quite a long time and remained unable to breathe or move properly. Even after my money and phone were gone, I experienced a long and dangerous standoff with no clear purpose. That moment went on much longer on site, and in the process, my skin and clothes were torn together, leaving wounds and scars on my hands, neck and face.

Even while being choked, I did not want to lose for the team, and I think forcing myself to endure made it worse.

It was the first time in my life that I had ever been that angry at someone. It was also the first time I had ever expressed my anger directly. I was a little surprised by myself too, but it was still an experience I could fully endure.

[Continued on the next page]

However,

just because

physical force is allowed

in the long-standing identity of Game of Blood, which includes raids and plunder,

I did wonder whether it was really okay to go that far. Similar moments had happened before, but until now, everyone had kept their limits and never directly caused injury or harm. I think anyone can get too immersed. But the lukewarm response after the moment that could have become a problem only made the people on set even angrier. Of course, as time passed and everyone came to understand the situation, we apologized to one another,

and I am on very good terms with Kyunghoon-hyung as well.

Still, it was impossible not to feel strange when I checked my wounds in the mirror every morning and saw Chul-gu-hyung's injured hand throughout the filming period. If it had not been for the proper mediation by Jin-ho-hyung, Yu-hyun-hyung and Sang-min-hyung, one of us might have been hurt even more. I do not think this is a matter of the physical-force rule or the glass railing. Human beings are capable of injuring others with their bare hands, are they not?

So I hope you will not take too lightly the decisions that were made to protect everyone on set, regardless of side, and to keep people from getting hurt.

[Continued on the next page]

I would appreciate it if you understood my decision not to open Vault No. 4 in that context as well.

To be honest, both on set and among those who watched the broadcast, I was a little surprised that so many people asked whether I was okay. I am doing very well. The wounds on my neck and hands have almost completely healed, and the scars are now barely visible. And I am always sincere about every competition. But my life principle and belief is to win through skill, without harming others or bringing tears to anyone's eyes in the process.

So please continue to love and watch Bloody Game X. I always want to sacrifice myself willingly for your happiness and enjoyment. May you always be happy. I love you all. - Heo Seong-beom, the youngest member of P3 Team.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.