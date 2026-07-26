Kim Jeong-hwa Opens Up About Considering Divorce from You Eun-sung After His Brain Cancer Diagnosis: "When Communication Breaks Down, It Can Go All the Way"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Kim Jeong-hwa candidly revealed that there was a time when she thought about divorce.

On the 25th, a video titled "Have You Ever Honestly Thought About Divorce? | A Self-Employed Day | Pocheon Store Inspection" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Channel Kim Jeong-hwa.

Kim Jeong-hwa said, "In the early days of marriage, we fought fiercely. After that, while running a business, we fought just as intensely for another one to three years," describing the realities of married life.

The production team then asked, "After those intense fights, was there ever a moment when you wanted a divorce?" Kim Jeong-hwa replied, "Both my husband and I have thought about divorce before. But we never went as far as deciding on it. I think fights happen because there is trust and love between my husband and me."

She added, "There are times when I feel angry at my husband, but also sorry for him. I think a couple can stay together for a long time only when they have those feelings for each other. When I think, 'He's making an effort for me, so is there really any need to make a fuss over this?' my anger fades away."

When asked, "When did you start thinking about divorce?" she honestly answered, "I think it gets to that point when communication breaks down."

Meanwhile, Kim Jeong-hwa married CCM singer You Eun-sung in 2013, and the couple has two sons. You Eun-sung was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023 and said, "Today, it was finally confirmed that I have brain cancer. But strangely, the cancer cells are not growing and are just staying still in my head, so the doctor said I may not need surgery. I think I can just keep monitoring it while living without stress," drawing support from fans.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.