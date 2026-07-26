BIBI Strips Down for Racy Performance with Male Dancers at WATERBOMB, Drawing Criticism for Going Too Far

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer BIBI's racy performance at the WATERBOMB Music Festival is sparking controversy.

BIBI took the stage on the 25th at Waterbomb Seoul 2026, held at the Global Outdoor Stage at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan New Town, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Wearing a tight white jumpsuit, BIBI energized the crowd with hit songs such as "Bam Yang Gang" and "Life is a Bi...". In the middle of the performance, she knelt down, removed the jumpsuit, and revealed the bikini underneath. With a sultry expression, BIBI exposed the bikini top and performed an adult-oriented routine among male dancers while remaining on her knees.

BIBI has often drawn attention for her sexy performances at WATERBOMB Music Festival, but this time, many are saying she went too far. Critics argue that the explicit routine crossed the line and pushed beyond the boundaries of art. Some netizens praised her, saying, "It's hot," "That's BIBI for you," and "WATERBOMB is an adults-only event." But many others reacted coldly, commenting, "That's a bit much," "Is that art?" "It's too explicit, so I don't like it," and "Let's keep it moderate."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.