Boom Finally Reveals His 3-Year-Old Daughter, Who Has a Doll-Like Look... "She Is Precious, Born When I Was 42" ('Choi U-susan')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Entertainer Boom has finally introduced his lookalike 3-year-old daughter, Yoonseo, for the first time.

The MBC program 'Choi U-susan,' which aired on the 26th, featured Yoo Se-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Heo Kyung-hwan, Boom, and Yang Se-hyung.

On the day of the broadcast, Jang Dong-min's daughter and son, along with Heo Kyung-hwan's niece, appeared together, and Boom also drew attention by revealing Yoonseo for the first time. With features that closely resemble Boom's and a doll-like charm, Yoonseo stood out.

Yoonseo could not hide her nervousness in front of the many cameras and production staff. She had been excited the day before at the thought of going hiking with her father, but once filming began, she froze up, which only made her more adorable.

Boom introduced Yoonseo, saying, "Yoonseo is 28 months old and was born in 2024 through an emergency C-section. She is a precious daughter I had when I was 42. This is her first time greeting all of you. I am shy myself, and Yoonseo is shy too."

Yoonseo also charmed viewers by quickly copying her father's catchphrase, "Eutjja."

Meanwhile, Boom married a woman seven years younger than him in July 2022 and has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.