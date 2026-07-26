Yang Chi-seung Says Fallout From 2 Billion Won Fraud Is Severe: "It Feels Like I'm Still Going Downhill, and the Lawsuit Is Ongoing" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Fitness trainer and broadcaster Yang Chi-seung said he is still going through difficult days after falling victim to fraud.

Yang appeared on the KBS2 program "Boss in the Mirror," which aired on the 25th.

Chef Jung Ho-young said, "Among the older brothers I know, there is someone who went bankrupt badly. But since he is in the restaurant business, I want to help him," as he waited for someone to arrive. The person who showed up shortly after was Yang Chi-seung.

Yang shared an update, saying, "I'm still working, but it feels like I've been stuck in a state of failure for a long time." He added, "I'm still involved in legal proceedings. I think the least I can do is make every effort to minimize the damage, because my members should not be affected."

Last year, Yang suffered losses worth about 1.5 billion won and was forced to shut down his gym after falling victim to a building lease scam. The building had been constructed under a donation condition, and after 20 years of free use, management and operating rights were supposed to be transferred to Gangnam District Office. Yang said he had not been informed of that fact by the building owner. He was then ordered to vacate by Gangnam District Office, which led to the closure of his business.

When asked about the amount of damage, Yang said, "What is visible is 1.5 billion won, but the actual loss is much greater. Just the interior costs, facility expenses, remodeling costs, legal fees, and member refunds come to about 1.5 billion won, and if you include the deposit and double rent, it is much more than that." He said the total loss was close to 2 billion won.

Kim Sook looked at Yang with sympathy and said, "Even in that situation, he called every member and refunded the full amount."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.