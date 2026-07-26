Bae Da-hae, Married to Lee Jang-won, Says IVF Left Her Gaining Weight and Facing Pregnancy Rumors

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Bae Da-hae, Married to Lee Jang-won, Says IVF Left Her Gaining Weight and Facing Pregnancy Rumors

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and musical actress Bae Da-hae said she gained weight rapidly after undergoing IVF and was unexpectedly mistaken for being pregnant.

On the 26th, a video titled "An Honest Review of My Self-Paid Dermatology Treatment l A Dreamlike Free Time (?) l Recommended Whitening Products" was uploaded to Bae Da-hae's YouTube channel.

Bae Da-hae, who recently moved in with her 100-year-old paternal grandfather, said she was enjoying a rare sense of freedom because he is staying with her in-laws, and shared a relaxed glimpse of her daily life.

However, Bae Da-hae said, "But of all times, I caught a cold. I hardly ever get colds, but after restarting IVF after a one-year break, I immediately came down with one," revealing that her immune system had weakened. She added, "I got laryngitis and lost my voice, but it's coming back now," expressing relief.

Bae Da-hae, Married to Lee Jang-won, Says IVF Left Her Gaining Weight and Facing Pregnancy Rumors

She also shared that she has been working out hard at the gym. Bae Da-hae said, "I gained so much weight while doing IVF. People kept asking me if I had good news, and I got tired of explaining one by one, so I stopped going to the gym. But now I'm exercising regardless," admitting that she had often been asked questions hoping for pregnancy news.

Meanwhile, Bae Da-hae married singer Lee Jang-won in 2021 and recently drew attention after revealing that she had moved in with her 100-year-old paternal grandfather. She had also spoken about the difficulties of IVF, saying, "My body feels so heavy and it's exhausting."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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