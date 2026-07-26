Bae Da-hae, Married to Lee Jang-won, Says IVF Left Her Gaining Weight and Facing Pregnancy Rumors

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and musical actress Bae Da-hae said she gained weight rapidly after undergoing IVF and was unexpectedly mistaken for being pregnant.

On the 26th, a video titled "An Honest Review of My Self-Paid Dermatology Treatment l A Dreamlike Free Time (?) l Recommended Whitening Products" was uploaded to Bae Da-hae's YouTube channel.

Bae Da-hae, who recently moved in with her 100-year-old paternal grandfather, said she was enjoying a rare sense of freedom because he is staying with her in-laws, and shared a relaxed glimpse of her daily life.

However, Bae Da-hae said, "But of all times, I caught a cold. I hardly ever get colds, but after restarting IVF after a one-year break, I immediately came down with one," revealing that her immune system had weakened. She added, "I got laryngitis and lost my voice, but it's coming back now," expressing relief.

She also shared that she has been working out hard at the gym. Bae Da-hae said, "I gained so much weight while doing IVF. People kept asking me if I had good news, and I got tired of explaining one by one, so I stopped going to the gym. But now I'm exercising regardless," admitting that she had often been asked questions hoping for pregnancy news.

Meanwhile, Bae Da-hae married singer Lee Jang-won in 2021 and recently drew attention after revealing that she had moved in with her 100-year-old paternal grandfather. She had also spoken about the difficulties of IVF, saying, "My body feels so heavy and it's exhausting."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.