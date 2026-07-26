MY Q Confesses to Parenting Stress After Remarriage Over Raising His Two Sons... Kim Na-young Says, "Thank You"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer and painter MY Q opened up about parenting concerns with Kim Na-young.

On the 26th, a video titled "Why Na-young's Family Was Happier Than Expected in Paris♥" was uploaded to Kim Na-young's YouTube channel.

Kim Na-young and MY Q traveled to Paris with their family of four. The group visited a brunch cafe in the city. Kim Na-young said, "I heard this restaurant runs a kids' club. So while the adults eat, the children can take part in activities prepared at the kids' club. I don't know exactly what's there. It might not even be fun."

With the two children at the kids' club, Kim Na-young and her husband had some free time. MY Q, who felt unfamiliar with the long-awaited silence, said, "The questions for dad started." Kim Na-young added, "They don't ask me questions. They only ask their dad."

MY Q said, "I can answer questions like, 'Who would win if Curry and Jordan played?' But it starts with questions like, 'If Curry had bigger feet and Jordan had longer arms, who would win?'" Kim Na-young laughed and said, "Their questions are very creative."

MY Q said, "My personality doesn't allow me to do things halfway. I want to do it sincerely." Kim Na-young replied, "That's why it becomes stressful. But children seem to think their dad knows everything. They enjoy talking like that with him. Since he doesn't find it annoying and answers carefully, they keep asking questions."

MY Q shared one method he has learned: "No questions for five minutes. Then the kids calmly wait exactly five minutes and start asking again." He laughed and said, "They think mom doesn't know much about sports, so they ask dad. Thank you."

Still, MY Q said, "I always think about this. The day will gradually come when they stop asking dad questions." Kim Na-young also said, "Then dad will start asking questions. For now, let's kindly answer their questions." MY Q vowed, "I'll become a dad who can listen even to the smallest groans from the children," but added, "Still, I'm tired too," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.