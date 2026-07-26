So Ji-sub Gives Gold to the Cast and Crew of "Manager Kim" Again: "If You’re Struggling, Sell It and Use the Money"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor So Ji-sub handed out gold to the cast and crew of "Manager Kim."

On the 26th, photos circulated on online communities showing the gold gifts So Ji-sub sent to the cast and crew of "Manager Kim."

So Ji-sub even prepared a custom case and included a note with the gold. "Working on this project together brought me great emotion and happiness. I am grateful to all of you who quietly brightened Manager Kim from your own places," he said, adding a warm message of thanks.

So Ji-sub has said that since taking on lead roles, he has given gifts to the staff whenever a project ends. Last year, after finishing filming Netflix's "Square," he drew attention for giving one don of gold each to the cast, managers, and staff.

At the time, So Ji-sub explained why he chose gold: "In the past, I gave a lot of other things, but people thought they were sponsored items. I don't mind if they think that, but these days, isn't everything difficult? It might be something they can sell and use later." He added, "It's not fixed as gold. If I ever move down to a supporting role, I think I'd have to switch to silver," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, the SBS drama "Manager Kim," starring So Ji-sub, ended on a high note by recording 23.4% in the Seoul metropolitan area and 23.0% nationwide on the 25th, according to Nielsen Korea.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.