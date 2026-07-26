Son Tae-young Upset That Kwon Sang-woo Changed Cars Again Without Telling Her: "No Discussion, He Might Even Change the House Later"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Son Tae-young expressed frustration after Kwon Sang-woo changed cars again while she was away.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young" showed a glimpse of the couple's daily life in the United States.

The two visited a popular restaurant and had a meal while talking. In the warm atmosphere, Kwon Sang-woo mentioned his new car, saying, "I changed to a Tesla Model X," but the mood shifted when Son Tae-young voiced her disappointment, saying, "He changed the car again without telling me."

Kwon Sang-woo tried to sum it up by saying, "I told you," but Son Tae-young replied, "No, every time I go to Korea, the car has changed. Then when I go back to Korea, it has changed again. He keeps saying it is my car, but in the end, it is always the car he wants to drive. And he always says he changed it for Son Tae-young. Without saying a single word to me... I think he might even change the house later."

The conversation naturally went back more than 10 years. Son Tae-young recalled a time after giving birth to her second child, Riho, when she was recovering postpartum and Kwon Sang-woo came home only after midnight because of a company dinner. She said she felt hurt because "he could have at least texted me to say what time he might be home, but there was no text and no call." Kwon Sang-woo responded with a laugh, saying, "That story is past the statute of limitations."

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have one son and one daughter. She has lived in New Jersey since 2019 for her children's education.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.