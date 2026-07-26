Lyn Responds to Past Personality Rumors: "I Didn't Scold Juniors; I Told Agency CEOs Directly" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lyn addressed rumors that she had been the strict enforcer of discipline in the music industry on 'My Little Old Boy.'

The episode of My Little Old Boy, which aired on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) on the 26th, followed Lyn as she went on a trip to Gunsan with Jo Jin-se and Hwang Chi-yeul.

Known for her excellent knowledge of restaurants and nicknamed the "Michelin Guide" of food spots, Lyn decided to tour Gunsan's famous eateries with the two men. Hwang Chi-yeul then surprised everyone by saying, "When I was a dancer, I was hungry no matter how much I ate. I went to a samgyeopsal restaurant and ate nine bowls of rice."

At the first restaurant they visited, the three ordered six dishes in total. Lyn joked, "Since it's morning, let's eat like kings."

For dessert, they had hotteok. Hwang Chi-yeul was shocked to see how skillfully Lyn handled it, and Lyn made a bombshell remark: "I'm a housewife by background, you know." Everyone burst out laughing. Shin Dong-yup then commented, "I think Lyn's mother is uncomfortable with being called a former housewife," but her mother replied, "Isn't that true?" drawing more laughter.

Hwang Chi-yeul said, "I first saw her in 2007. I saw her on a music show, and what surprised me was that the rumor was just a rumor. I heard she was really scary. People said she would scold juniors if they were rude or acted a little arrogant." Lyn responded, "I have never once scolded a junior. I spoke directly to the agency CEOs. I told them, 'They need to learn how to greet people properly.' I was just telling them so they wouldn't get scolded somewhere else."

Hwang Chi-yeul added, "That was my first impression, but she was very kind to me. She welcomed me warmly." Lyn praised him in return, saying, "Chi-yeul is loved by all his colleagues. He's funny, cheerful, and, above all, very talented."

Jo Jin-se asked Lyn, "Did you live with your parents?" Lyn replied, "I lived in dorms, and I also lived with my parents for several years. It was really nice living with my mom and dad. One of my greatest joys was having a drink with my father."

Hwang Chi-yeul then said, "I didn't have any food at home. When I moved to Seoul, I rented a semi-basement place in Hongdae, and four of us ended up living there. There were two rooms, but you could say one of them didn't really exist. Since we had no food, I bought a 1-kilogram tub of soup and ate rice with it to get by."

Hwang Chi-yeul also said dating was difficult. "I didn't have a single connection in Seoul I could rely on. Since I couldn't give her anything material, I showed my feelings instead. When we fought, I would write 'I'm sorry. Please forgive me' on an A4 sheet of paper. If you look down from above, you can see the floor, right? So I laid the A4 paper on the floor," he said, revealing the secret behind winning over his girlfriend's heart.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.