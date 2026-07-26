Is This Really Jeon In-hwa, Yoo Dong-geun's Wife? Her Bare Face at 61 Looks This Flawless

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jeon In-hwa showed off her ageless beauty.

On the 26th, Jeon In-hwa posted several photos on her social media account.

In the photos, Jeon In-hwa is holding her pet dog, Chess, close and showing plenty of affection. Even with almost no makeup, she drew attention for her clear, firm skin with not a single blemish. Her youthful looks, seemingly untouched by time, drew admiration.

Her gentle gaze toward her dog and bright smile conveyed a relaxed, happy daily life, adding warmth to the scene.

Meanwhile, Jeon In-hwa married actor Yoo Dong-geun in 1989, and the couple has one son and one daughter. Her most recent appearance was in the 2021 KBS2 drama 'Oh! Samgwang Villa!'.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.