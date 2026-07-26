Ji Ye-eun Shares Couple Photos After Following Her Boyfriend Vata's Lead... "Birthdays Are Nice ♥"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] As dancer Vata has started sharing relationship posts with actress Ji Ye-eun, Ji Ye-eun has also drawn attention by posting couple photos of her own.

On the 26th, Ji Ye-eun wrote on her social media, "Thank you for the congratulations. Birthdays are nice," along with a heart emoji.

The released photos included couple shots taken with Vata. The two posed in heart shapes in front of a mirror, showing the affectionate look of a loving couple. In particular, Ji Ye-eun smiled while holding a bouquet of flowers that appeared to be a gift from Vata, adding to the sweet atmosphere.

Earlier that day, Vata had first shared couple photos of the two to mark Ji Ye-eun's birthday, drawing attention. He showed his affection by posting memories ranging from an overseas trip they took together to everyday dates. Of particular note was a photo that appeared to show him visiting Ji Ye-eun in the hospital when she underwent thyroid cancer surgery.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun and Vata were born in 1994 and are the same age. They were church friends before their relationship developed into romance. The couple has been publicly dating since April.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.