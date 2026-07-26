"Son Ho-jun even cried because he felt sorry" Min Do-hee supports herself with part-time jobs... rejected after one interview after another ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Min Do-hee showed her daily life as she looked for part-time work on 'My Little Old Boy.'

On the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 26th, Min Do-hee joined as a new member.

Min Do-hee, who won over many viewers with her warm Jeolla dialect in tvN's 'Reply 1994,' was busy trying to find a part-time job. She checked job postings and called around, but it was not easy to find work because the conditions did not match.

In the end, Min Do-hee called the owner of the cafe where she had worked before and said, "My recent musical also ended this time, so I had some time before my next job. I was looking for part-time work nearby, but it wasn't easy, so I reached out." The owner encouraged her, saying, "Do-hee, you'll do well anywhere."

Min Do-hee's mother also knew that her daughter had been working part-time. She said, "She had been in a slump for so long that her self-esteem really dropped. I told her to just go out and do anything, and as she worked, her self-esteem seemed to rise and she looked more alive."

Baro and Kim Sung-kyun visited Min Do-hee's home. The actors, who became close through 'Reply 1994,' have maintained their friendship for 13 years since the show ended. The three called Yoo Yeon-seok, who had appeared with them. Yoo asked, "I saw a video of you making coffee. You were brewing coffee and serving it, so I thought you had opened a cafe." Min Do-hee replied, "I had no work, so I took a part-time job while I was resting."

The three then called Son Ho-jun as well. Hearing that they had met up, Son said, "If you had told me in advance, I would have gone," expressing regret.

During the filming of 'Reply 1994,' Baro and Son Ho-jun were especially concerned about Min Do-hee and often nagged her out of worry. In particular, Baro said, "When she said she was doing part-time work, Ho-jun cried because he felt sorry."

Min Do-hee shared, "We had a spontaneous get-together after a long time, and I went after finishing my part-time job. They asked, 'What were you doing?' and I said, 'I was working part-time.' Of course, my brother had had a drink, but he started crying and saying, 'Why do you have to work part-time?' When he cried, I cried too."

Kim Sung-kyun added, "And I heard you didn't answer Ho-jun's calls for a few days. That's why Ho-jun was worried. He thought you might have been hurt because he cried." Min Do-hee explained, "My phone broke at the time, so I replaced it. After I reactivated the line, I had so many missed calls from the older brothers. I was so surprised."

Kim Sung-kyun said, "When you were resting, if you talked to your mother, she must have worried a lot." Min Do-hee replied, "When I was taking a break, I was living with my mom. It must have been hard for both of us. My mom probably watched my mood a lot, and I stayed in my room and didn't come out. My mom has a wild personality, so under normal circumstances she would have shouted and scolded me, but she knew I was in a bad situation and feeling depressed, so she didn't push me. Even that felt uncomfortable to me."

Her mother also recalled that time and said, "She was having such a hard time because she had no work that I even wondered if she should quit this job. She wouldn't come out of her room, and even looking at her was difficult. Normally, I would have been angry, but we were both walking on eggshells. We were walking on thin ice with each other."

Min Do-hee said, "What I resolved after becoming independent was that I would not go back and that my goal was to keep living on my own strength."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.