Jin Seong's tearful years in obscurity before becoming the "godfather of trot"... "Filled the emptiness with alcohol" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Jin Seong shared the untold story of how he endured years of obscurity before becoming the godfather of trot.

On the MBN program "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 25th, Jin Seong appeared and held an honest conversation with senior singer Kang Jin, drawing viewers' attention.

During the broadcast, Jin Seong candidly spoke about the hardships he faced during his long years in obscurity. He said, "As my years in obscurity dragged on and I kept moving from one late-night stage to another, I felt a deep emptiness inside. To ease that loneliness, I would finish work and then spend time drinking with others, repeating that life over and over again."

The turning point that changed Jin Seong's life was a medley album. He explained, "At the time, I lacked experience in recording songs, so I could not find my way and failed several times. Then, on the recommendation of Kim Byeong-geol, I visited to record a medley album and ended up auditioning. Three months later, I was contacted again, and the album I released sold 1 million copies right away, earning me the nickname 'one of the four kings of medley albums.'"

Jin Seong also shared behind-the-scenes stories about his signature hit "At Andong Station," which has won nationwide affection, as well as "Don't Pick a Fight," a song inspired by a revelation he had after hearing his late father's voice. In the live performance of "Don't Pick a Fight" that followed, he once again proved why he is called the godfather of trot, delivering his signature powerful vocals and an overwhelming stage presence.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.