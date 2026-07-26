Min Do-hee Says She Vomited Right After Her First Kiss Scene with Kim Sung-kyun from 'Reply 1994' ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Min Do-hee shared a glimpse of her daily life as she looked for part-time work on 'My Little Old Boy.'

On the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 26th, Min Do-hee joined as a new cast member.

Min Do-hee, who won many fans with her warm Jeolla dialect in tvN's 'Reply 1994,' was busy looking for part-time jobs. She called around after seeing job postings, but it was not easy to find work because the conditions did not match.

Byul and Kim Sung-kyun visited Min Do-hee's home. The actors, who first met through 'Reply 1994,' have kept in touch for 13 years since the drama ended.

During the filming of 'Reply 1994,' Byul and Son Ho-jun were especially concerned about Min Do-hee and kept giving her worried advice. In particular, Byul revealed, "When I said I was working part-time, Ho-jun's older brother was so upset that he cried."

Min Do-hee recalled, "We had a spontaneous get-together after a long time, and I went after finishing my part-time job. They asked, 'What did you do before coming here?' and I said, 'I came from work.' Of course, he had had a drink or two, but he cried, saying, 'Why do you have to work part-time?' When he cried, I started tearing up too."

Kim Sung-kyun added, "And I heard that you didn't answer Ho-jun's calls for a few days. So he was worried, thinking he might have hurt you by crying." Min Do-hee explained, "My phone had broken at the time, so I replaced it and reactivated the line, but I had so many missed calls from the older brothers. I was really shocked."

Despite their 14-year age gap, Min Do-hee and Kim Sung-kyun played a couple in 'Reply 1994.' The two even filmed a kiss scene together. Kim Sung-kyun said he felt very sorry to Min Do-hee, as it was her first kiss scene. Recalling the scene, in which they kissed while watching the New Year's sunrise on a boat, Min Do-hee said, "When I got to the filming location, I was extremely seasick." Kim Sung-kyun remembered, "The moment the sun rises is only brief. Once that moment passes, we couldn't film it, so we had to shoot quickly. Whenever the director said, 'Put your lips on it!' I did." Min Do-hee then said, "So I vomited as soon as the scene ended," and Kim Sung-kyun praised her, saying, "You have incredible patience. You might have even kissed after vomiting." Min Do-hee then drew laughter by revealing, "The day before the kiss scene, I went to a sashimi restaurant, and he ate a lot of garlic."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.