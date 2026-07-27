Uhm Jung-hwa Takes the Wheel and Makes a Baffling Remark: "How Do You Reverse?"... Unlicensed Jung Jae-hyung Is Left Frozen

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa showed her clumsy side as she struggled with driving.

On the 26th, a video titled "A 48-hour trip with a female friend? Totally doable" was uploaded to Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube channel.

That day, Jung Jae-hyung and Uhm Jung-hwa planned a trip to Goseong County, Gangwon Province, with their respective dogs, and Uhm Jung-hwa was set to drive. Jung Jae-hyung said, "Jung-hwa was going to drive. She said she would show me how to do it."

But once she sat in the driver's seat, Uhm Jung-hwa asked, "How do you reverse?" leaving Jung Jae-hyung flustered. Jung Jae-hyung had just passed the written test for his driver's license.

The two even failed to connect CarPlay and eventually called the producer. Uhm Jung-hwa then admitted, "I have something to confess. This is my first long-distance drive. I once went to Gangneung with my mother, and that was my first and last time," freezing Jung Jae-hyung once again.

Uhm Jung-hwa also said, "Why won't it reverse?" in frustration. When Jung Jae-hyung tried to help, she joked, "What are you going to do? You don't even have a driver's license, so what do you know?" Their bumbling chemistry drew more laughs. They spent 25 minutes unable to even get moving, and Jung Jae-hyung burst out laughing, saying, "We can't go."

It was a close call, but Uhm Jung-hwa safely drove to Goseong, and the two enjoyed a relaxed trip with their dogs.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.