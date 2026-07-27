Is That Really Red Velvet's Wendy? Fans Worry She Looks Unrecognizable and 'All Bones,' Raising Health Concerns

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Red Velvet member Wendy has worried fans with her noticeably gaunt appearance.

Recently, Wendy's latest updates shared on online communities and social media drew a great deal of attention.

The released photos showed Wendy going about her recent schedule. Her thin arms and shoulders, with bones clearly visible, and her extremely hollowed face stood out. Photos Wendy recently posted on social media showed the same look. She appears to have lost so much weight that she gives off a very different impression from before.

Fans reacted with concern for Wendy's health after seeing how thin she looks. With Red Velvet's comeback approaching, attention is now focused on her recent condition.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet, the group Wendy belongs to, will make a full-group comeback on August 3 with their summer mini album, "Velvet Summer."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.