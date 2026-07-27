Han Sang-jin Reveals Marriage Crisis with His Wife: "She Packed Her Bags, Saying She Didn't Know I Was Such an Abusive Person" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Han Sang-jin said on 'My Little Old Boy' that he faced a divorce crisis just two days into his honeymoon.

The episode of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show 'My Little Old Boy' aired on the 26th showed Nam Chang-hee and Kim Jong-min visiting Han Sang-jin's home.

Han Sang-jin, who said he nearly got divorced as soon as he left for his honeymoon, recalled, "During our honeymoon, we went on a two-week road trip to Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Diego. While my wife was changing clothes, I went to the bathroom. It was the second day of our honeymoon, and there was no lock on the bathroom door. I was taking a dump, and there was no mirror in the room, only in the bathroom." He added, "My wife came into the bathroom to look at clothes while I was still in there. At that point, we hadn't even started farting around each other yet. So I told her not to come in, but she kept coming in, saying, 'I'm not looking.'"

Han Sang-jin said, "I told her, 'If you come in one more time, I'll get angry,' but when she kept saying, 'I'm not looking,' I snapped for a moment. I was looking at a travel book, and I threw it on the floor. Right after I threw it, I realized I had made a mistake. Then my wife asked, 'Did you just throw that?' and I said, 'I didn't throw it. I dropped it.'" He continued, "Then I suddenly heard a rustling sound outside. I was still in the middle of using the bathroom, but I got dressed and went out, and she was packing her bags. She said she had no idea I was such an abusive person after getting married."

Han Sang-jin recalled, "I begged her to forgive me, but she asked, 'Did you even curse at me?' I think I did curse in that moment. So she said, 'Let's end this before we even register the marriage.' As soon as I went into the room, I got down on my knees and wrote a written apology. From that point on, things were a little off, and we barely have any photos of the two of us from the honeymoon. We fought a lot."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.