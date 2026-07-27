Young-soo and Oksun, who proposed overseas, were suspected of tax evasion; they explained, "We are diligent taxpayers" ('Hee Noa Rak')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Young-soo and Oksun from the 30th season revealed the story behind the watch proposal.

On the 26th, a video titled "We will answer your questions" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Hee Noa Rak'.

Young-soo and Oksun, who recently announced their marriage with a watch-gift proposal in Kota Kinabalu, said they had already set a wedding date. "We scheduled it for the first quarter of next year. We met our parents early, but after all the filming and other preparations, time was too tight. We wanted to plan it at a more relaxed pace, so we booked the venue for next year," they said.

In the proposal video, Young-soo was shown bringing a watch to gift Oksun in secret, only to be stopped by customs. In response, Young-soo explained, "As soon as the video was uploaded, I saw posts on gossip channels saying I had been caught trying not to pay taxes and was in a bad mood. That was not the case."

Young-soo said, "This was not a duty-free item. I bought it at a department store in Korea, so VAT and all taxes were naturally paid. Just in case, I even prepared the watch purchase invoice and a declaration for carrying the item out of the country before leaving. What I thought might become an issue was that, when I returned at Incheon International Airport, I would need to prove it if they asked, 'Didn't you buy this overseas?' So I prepared the invoice and the declaration form. But unexpectedly, when I entered the airport in Kota Kinabalu, I paid tax to the customs officer there, and I had not thought of that. Since it was a gift, it was wrapped and brand new, so the interpretation could differ. It was the law of that country, so I paid the tax and gave the gift."

Oksun also expressed frustration, saying, "What I don't understand is that I think the same way you do. I bought it in Korea, opened it only as a gift, and was taking it back to Korea, so why should I pay tax? Even after explaining that it was a proposal gift, I think they wanted evidence because it could be sold or used elsewhere." Young-soo emphasized, "I was not trying to evade taxes. I am a diligent taxpayer who pays taxes properly."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.