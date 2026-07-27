Kwon Eun-bi Falls from Pilates Equipment, Narrowly Escaping Injury: "This Is My First Time Experiencing Something Like This"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] Singer Kwon Eun-bi had a frightening accident when she fell off a piece of Pilates equipment during a workout.

On the 25th, a video titled "Meeting with IZ*ONE Members | Pilates Fall Accident(?)" was uploaded to Kwon Eun-bi's YouTube channel.

Kwon Eun-bi waited excitedly for the members, saying, "Today is an important day. Our member Nako came to Korea. We decided to get together with the members who had time, and I'm nervous because it's been so long since we've all met. I'm so happy. I finally get to see Nako."

As the owner of a cafe, Kwon Eun-bi prepared desserts for the members. She also showed her thoughtful side, saying, "Some of my friends are on a diet, so I'll put bananas on Greek yogurt."

After spending a happy time with the members, Kwon Eun-bi shared a glimpse of her day off. At Pilates, she hung from the equipment and stretched her body hard. As she moved according to the instructor's guidance, the foot supporting her slipped, and her body fell through the gap between the machines. Startled by the sudden accident, the instructor asked, "Are you okay?" Kwon Eun-bi replied, "I'm fine," and instead worried about the equipment. The instructor laughed and said, "This is the first time I've seen someone fall while doing this," adding, "You're so small that you just slipped right in between."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.