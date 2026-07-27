Park Hyun-sun Feels Relieved After Snapping Back at Husband Yang Joon-hyuk, 19 Years Her Senior: "Thanks for Speaking Up for Me"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Park Hyun-sun, the wife of former baseball player Yang Joon-hyuk, playfully complained about her husband.

On the 26th, Park Hyun-sun posted a family photo on her social networking service account.

The photo drew attention as the three family members were wearing uniforms with Yang Joon-hyuk's name on them. Park Hyun-sun added a reminder, saying, "I can't believe the day has come when my lovely daughter, Jae, and I can wear uniforms with Dad's name on them together! Be good to me, husband."

She also teased Yang Joon-hyuk, saying, "Please just post me small like this, not as the main character. Today, customers at the cafe said, 'Your husband is your anti-fan.' Thank you all for saying something. Sob. I'm happy. Hahaha." Her remarks drew laughs as she shared the reactions of people around her to her husband, who usually posts large photos of her.

Meanwhile, Yang Joon-hyuk married Park Hyun-sun, who is 19 years younger than him, in 2021, and the couple has one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.