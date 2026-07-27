Namgoong Min Becomes a Father at 48 as Jin Ah-reum Gives Birth to a Son, Four Years After Marriage

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actor Namgoong Min and his wife, Jin Ah-reum, have welcomed a healthy baby boy.

A representative from Namgoong Min's agency said on the 26th, "Namgoong Min and Jin Ah-reum have welcomed a son."

The representative added, "Since this is a matter related to the actor's private life, it is difficult to share further details," and said, "We would be grateful for your warm congratulations."

News of Jin Ah-reum's pregnancy was first reported in June. At the time, the agency said, "Jin Ah-reum is focusing on prenatal care while prioritizing her health and stability, and she is preparing to welcome their precious new life with gratitude alongside actor Namgoong Min."

With this birth, Namgoong Min has become a father at 48, and the couple is now celebrating the joy of becoming parents four years after their marriage.

Namgoong Min and Jin Ah-reum first met in 2015 as director and actress through Namgoong Min's film "Light My Fire," and later developed into a romantic relationship. After about seven years of public dating, they married in October 2022, and the news of their son's birth adds another chapter to their family story.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.