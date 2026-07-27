Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young Hit the Jackpot with Their Son: Their 17-Year-Old, 182 cm Tall Son Has Picture-Perfect Looks

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] The son of actors Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, Rook Hee, drew attention for his striking looks.

On the 27th, Son Tae-young and Rook Hee each posted several photos on their personal social networking service accounts.

In the released photos, Rook Hee is seen going out with his family in comfortable casual clothes. Even with a natural style, his impressive proportions and presence stood out, and a two-shot with his father, Kwon Sang-woo, also caught the eye.

In particular, Rook Hee, who is said to be 17 years old, drew admiration with his tall 182 cm frame, small face, and sharp features. Rook Hee also attracted attention by showing off a polished look and well-balanced proportions that gave him a celebrity-like presence.

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and the couple has one son and one daughter. Son Tae-young currently lives in New Jersey for their children's education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues to commute between Korea and the United States as a "geese dad."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.