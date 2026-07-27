ILLIT Achieves Complete Success in Japan... 60,000 Fans Thrilled by First Tour

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] ILLIT has successfully conquered Japan.

ILLIT held the finale of its first Japan tour, "Press Start♥?", at Toyota Arena Tokyo in Tokyo on the 23rd and from the 25th to 26th.

Starting in Aichi Prefecture and continuing through Osaka, Fukuoka, Hyogo Prefecture, and Tokyo, ILLIT held 11 shows in five Japanese cities and drew about 60,000 fans. All tickets sold out early, and some shows even opened additional restricted-view and standing seats, underscoring the group's immense popularity.

ILLIT filled the concert with a varied 24-song setlist, including "Magnetic," "Cherish," "Do the Dance," "Amonte Chocolate," and "Toki Yo Tomare." The group also created a moment of interaction with fans through dance challenges for "It's Me," "Bubbi," and "Sunday Morning."

At the Tokyo show in particular, the stage for the Japanese second single's title track, "I Got Your Back," was unveiled. Jisu and Momoka of the popular Japanese group HANA, who took part in the feature, made a surprise appearance and stunned the audience. Fans from 159 countries and regions around the world, including Japan, China, South Korea, and the United States, also watched online and sent enthusiastic support.

ILLIT said, "We were able to end on such a happy note thanks to GLLIT, who sang along and cheered passionately throughout the entire performance. Seeing GLLIT's shining faces fill the venue felt like a dream," adding, "We will keep working hard so we can continue to see this view."

ILLIT is also receiving praise for the audio release and music video of "I Got Your Back," which came out on the 26th. In addition, the pop-up store that opened on the 25th at the 9SY Building in Tokyo to celebrate the album release is also operating successfully.

ILLIT will meet local fans at major festivals, including the "Mezamashi WANGAN Festival" on August 4 and the "Lucky Festival" on August 9. On August 8, the group will hold a new release event at the festival plaza on the 2nd floor of DiverCity Tokyo Plaza.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.