BIBI’s Stage Direction Evoking Sexual Acts Sparks Debate: “Too Far” vs. “It’s a Festival”

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Online opinions are split over singer BIBI’s WATERBOMB Music Festival stage.

BIBI took the stage at Waterbomb Seoul 2026, held on the 25th at the outdoor Global Stage at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang City, and performed her signature songs, including “Bam Yang Gang” and “Not_found.”

The performance she delivered during the show drew particular attention. BIBI unzipped her white jumpsuit, removed her outer layer to reveal a bikini outfit, and continued the stage. She then added a striking routine, including kneeling among male dancers while singing, completing a powerful stage production.

As the performance video spread rapidly across online communities and social media, reactions were divided. Some users said, “The performance was too provocative,” “Even for a festival, it was uncomfortable,” and “The staging went too far.” Others defended her, saying, “It fit the WATERBOMB concept,” “It was simply BIBI’s own style of performance,” and “We should respect the artist’s expression.”

The stage also brought back memories of a wardrobe incident BIBI experienced at a previous WATERBOMB event. During her 2022 performance, her swimsuit strap nearly came undone while she was taking off her top, but she continued the show with help from staff. She later mentioned the incident herself on an entertainment program and laughed it off.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.