Has the ‘Superman Is Back’ Soda siblings grown this much already? Lee Yoon-jin shares a warm family photo with Soeul and Daeul

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Interpreter Lee Yoon-jin warmed hearts by sharing a touching family photo with her much-grown children, Soeul and Daeul.

On the 26th, Lee Yoon-jin posted several photos on her personal account along with the captions, "Daeul’s DIY mirror has such great vibes," and "The photo zone is complete with the mini cars Daeul used to play with as a child."

The photos showed Lee Yoon-jin standing side by side with her daughter Soeul and son Daeul, taking a mirror selfie in front of a stylish wall mirror decorated by Daeul himself. The modest space, enhanced by the children’s touch, created a warm family atmosphere and brought smiles to viewers.

In particular, the siblings who won many hearts through KBS2’s "Superman Is Back" drew attention with how much they have grown. While still keeping the adorable charm they had as children, the pair’s noticeably taller stature delighted fans and brought a fond smile to those who have followed them for years.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010 and had one son and one daughter, but announced their divorce in 2024. After two years of conflict, the couple finalized an amicable divorce in February. Lee, who had been living in Bali, has recently settled in Korea and is continuing a new daily life with her children.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.