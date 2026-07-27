SOYOUGI SOYOUGI's New Boyfriend May Be a Handsome Oriental Medicine Doctor... "Voice and Build Were Clues"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Model and YouTuber SOYOUGI SOYOUGI (real name Kim Min-young) has personally revealed that she has started dating again after her divorce, and online speculation continues over the identity of her boyfriend.

On the 22nd, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI shared on her social networking service that she is currently in a relationship. She also posted a short video with her boyfriend. His face was covered with an emoji, but his tall height and solid build drew attention.

Since then, opinions have spread across online communities and social networking service platforms that her boyfriend may be an oriental medicine doctor. Netizens are pointing to a short-form video posted in May on a YouTube channel run by one such doctor.

The video introduces ways to prevent constipation. In the middle of the clip, a woman's voice and laughter can briefly be heard, along with the line, "My legs are so short that I'm always on my tiptoes." Some netizens responded by saying, "Her voice sounds like SOYOUGI SOYOUGI's," and "Her laugh sounds like SOYOUGI SOYOUGI," continuing the speculation.

Interest has grown further as some also say the doctor resembles the man in SOYOUGI SOYOUGI's dating video, based on his appearance on Channel A's health program 'The Birth of Body Shin' and his build in photos posted on social networking service.

However, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI's side has not released any separate statement about her boyfriend's occupation or identity.

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI married race car driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but the two divorced in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.