John Park to Hold Solo Concert in September... Proving Himself as a Performance Artist

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Singer John Park will hold a solo concert in September.

John Park will stage his solo show, "Break!", from September 11 to 13 at Blue Square Our One Banking Hall in Yongsan District, Seoul.

Last December, John Park drew a strong response with his first solo concert in eight years, "Like a Dream." The show sold out immediately after tickets went on sale. Instead of special effects or guest performers, he filled 120 minutes with only his vocals and live sound from a full band, proving the strength of a one-of-a-kind performance artist. His upcoming "Break!" is also expected to receive an enthusiastic response, as it will showcase an even deeper musical world and stronger vocal ability.

On the 23rd, John Park released the single "Summer Returns," which he wrote, composed, and arranged himself.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.