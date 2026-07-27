BTS Makes a Surprise Climb on the U.S. Billboard Charts... Following the World Cup Halftime Show

Photo courtesy of Kopen Global

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BTS has made a surprise climb on the U.S. Billboard charts.

According to Billboard magazine on the 26th local time, "Arirang" ranked No. 9 on the Billboard 200, the main album chart dated August 1. That was a jump of 17 spots from last week, when it ranked No. 26.

BTS saw a 62% increase in album-equivalent sales after releasing a special vinyl edition that added two bonus tracks, "Voice Message: Love Song" and "Normal." Their performance of the smash hit "Dynamite" during the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on the 19th also had a positive impact on album sales.

As a result, "Arirang" has now spent 13 weeks in the Billboard 200 top 10. It is the first album by a Korean artist to remain on the chart for 13 weeks.

Upon its release in March, "Arirang" went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and held the top spot for three consecutive weeks.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.