Husband of the 'rope couple' shares tearful update after laughing and freezing at a funeral home on 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell'

[Sportschosun, reporter Jung Yoo-na] The latest updates on the 'rope couple' and the 'singer-and-manager couple' will be revealed on 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell.'

Episode 178 of MBC's 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell' will air at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 27, marking the first installment of a special follow-up segment that returns after about a year. Viewers had continued to wonder how the couples featured on the show had changed after each broadcast. In response, 'Marriage Hell' has consistently followed up on the lives of the couples and their families even after counseling, proving the program's sincerity. This special episode will reveal the couples' daily lives and candid reflections, which have changed dramatically since Dr. Oh Eun-young's healing report.

First, the show revisits the 'rope couple,' who appeared in April. After collapsing in 2023, the husband began experiencing stiffness and trembling in his hands, but despite visiting several hospitals for three years, he was unable to get a clear diagnosis. His tendency to laugh even at a funeral home and during arguments with his wife left everyone stunned. The wife had been forced to shoulder medical expenses, living costs, and housework on her own, and she was exhausted by her husband's silence and avoidance. What changes have come to the 'rope couple,' whose everyday conversations had completely broken down?

The 'rope couple,' reunited for the special follow-up episode, draw attention by saying they have finally learned the name of the husband's illness after searching for three years since the broadcast. However, even after receiving an accurate diagnosis, he is still said to lose his balance and fall several times a day, causing concern. Watching him, his wife says through tears, "If I could be greedy, I would want just five or ten more years together." Viewers are left wondering what illness has been troubling him for so long.

In particular, during the original broadcast, their son shocked viewers by revealing that his father had been drinking and hitting his mother. The husband even raised his hand at the boy, saying, "I'll beat you too." After filming ended, the wife reportedly told the production team that the abuse was still continuing and sent an SOS, saying, "I hope this hell ends soon." The follow-up special will also check on the relationship with their estranged son. Attention is focused on whether the father and son, separated by pain, have reconciled.

The husband's current situation in the 'singer-and-manager couple,' who showed the most severe adult ADHD symptoms ever seen on the show, will also be revealed. The husband, who had taken on the role of his singer wife's road manager, shocked everyone at the time by speeding, running red lights, and driving while drowsy, yet still boasting, "My driving score is 100." He showed little reaction even when his wife, who had previously battled a brain tumor, fell right in front of him, and he angered viewers by focusing only on making a huge batch of gochujang in the middle of the night.

Dr. Oh Eun-young diagnosed him as one of the most severe adult ADHD cases ever featured on 'Marriage Hell.' Regarding his dangerous driving habits, she urged him to seriously consider surrendering his driver's license. Six months later, a completely different daily routine is seen in the couple's home. This time, it is the wife, not the husband, who is sitting in the driver's seat. Viewers are now wondering whether the husband has truly given up the wheel, as Dr. Oh advised.

There are also major changes in the wife's daily life. While continuing her singing career and taking on any job she could find, including motel cleaning and delivery work, to pay off hundreds of millions of won in debt, she started running a restaurant on Dr. Oh Eun-young's advice. However, with the wife now seen heading back to the stage, interest is growing in whether she has decided to keep singing after previously pleading, "I want to quit being a singer."

The 'rope couple,' who finally found the husband's diagnosis after three years, and the 'singer-and-manager couple,' who struggled with conflict over reckless driving, will be revisited. Have the two couples managed to escape their own versions of 'Marriage Hell'? The follow-up special of MBC's 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell' airs on Monday, July 27, at 9 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.