Seohyun Says She Doesn’t Keep in Touch Much with Her Girls' Generation (SNSD) Sisters: "We’re So Close, We Don’t Talk About Trivial Things"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Sohee] Seohyun, the youngest member of Girls' Generation (SNSD), showed off her strong bond with the group.

A recent video titled "Why Won’t You Let Me Kiss You When Your Name Is Ppoppo? Seohyun’s Dog Who Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name Appears" was released on the YouTube channel 'Kang Hyung-wook's Bodeum TV.'

In the video, Seohyun appeared with her 10-year-old dog, Ppoppo. Kang Hyung-wook, who warmly welcomed her, brought up Taeyeon and Yuri, who had previously appeared on 'Guest Show.'

Kang Hyung-wook recalled the episode, saying, "Two members of Girls' Generation appeared before. One brought a raccoon instead of a dog. Another guest said there would be a talent show, but there wasn’t one." He then asked, "Do the two of you ever talk about our 'Guest Show'?"

Seohyun jokingly replied, "We don’t really talk about such trivial things," and Kang Hyung-wook shot back, "Appearing on 'Guest Show' is trivial?" drawing laughter on set.

Seohyun quickly clarified, "We’re actually so close that we don’t call each other very often," and Kang Hyung-wook agreed, saying, "You’re practically family." Seohyun then expressed her unchanged affection for the members, saying, "That’s right. Still, I make sure to watch everything they appear in."

Seohyun also shared an update on her recent life. "I’m doing well as Ppoppo’s mom, and I’m also preparing my next project," she said. "As hobbies, I’ve been working hard on violin and piano," she added, drawing attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.