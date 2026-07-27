RESCENE in Tears After Achieving Their Dream as a National Girl Group... Viral "Love Attack" Tops a Music Show

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] RESCENE has achieved their dream after a viral reverse-rising surge.

RESCENE took first place on SBS's "Inkigayo," which aired on the 26th, with "Love Attack," the title track from their first mini album "SCENEDROME."

In tears, RESCENE said, "Thank you to RIMIN, our fandom, and to the public for making it possible for us not just to dream, but to make that dream come true. Thank you, RIMIN, for always supporting us. We will work even harder from here on."

"Love Attack" is the title track from "SCENEDROME," released in August 2024. After more than two years since its release, the song recently made a successful comeback on the charts. It then went on to claim first place on a terrestrial music show, once again proving RESCENE's popularity and musical strength.

Earlier, RESCENE also earned two music show wins with their remake single "Pretty Girl," taking first place on SBS Life's "The Show" and MBC's "Show! Music Core." With both "Love Attack" and "Pretty Girl" performing strongly on streaming charts, the group has emerged as one of the leading girl groups of the fifth generation.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.