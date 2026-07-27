Ko So-young and Jang Dong-gun, both 54, look younger than ever... their youthful visuals are drawing attention

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ko So-young, 54, showed off her ageless beauty in candid everyday photos. Her husband, Jang Dong-gun, who is also the same age, has recently been drawing attention for his more youthful appearance, renewing interest in the couple's latest updates.

On the 26th, Ko So-young shared several photos on her social networking service with the short caption, "A stroll in Yeonhui-dong."

The photos showed Ko So-young taking a relaxed walk through the alleys of Yeonhui-dong and enjoying some ice cream. She wore a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and slippers, with barely any makeup, but her clear skin and defined features drew the eye. From tasting ice cream through a glass window to casually walking down the alley, the images had a pictorial quality and highlighted her youthful look, reminiscent of her debut days.

In particular, Jang Dong-gun's changed appearance has also been brought back into the spotlight along with Ko So-young's latest update.

Jang Dong-gun recently attended a liquor brand event with Ko So-young, making a rare public appearance. Dressed in a navy suit and wearing a bright smile, he looked softer than before, with fuller cheeks and a healthy, refreshed vibe that caught people's attention.

Ko So-young has proven her youthful beauty through her natural everyday life, while Jang Dong-gun has drawn attention with his healthy transformation. Captured in two very different settings, a public event and an ordinary day, the couple once again reaffirmed the presence of one of South Korea's most iconic "visual couples."

Meanwhile, Ko So-young's youthful appearance has also attracted interest in connection with the skin-care tips she recently shared. On her YouTube channel, she said, "As you get older, losing weight can make your face look hollow," and explained that she receives radiofrequency lifting treatments to maintain natural firmness. She also candidly revealed, "I got 600 shots from my face down to my neck," adding, "My biggest concern these days is lifting," which drew further attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.