Cha Hyun-seung, who has recovered from leukemia, lifts Sunmi up in the air... a heated reunion at WATERBOMB

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Cha Hyun-seung, a former dancer turned actor, drew warm attention as he appeared on the WATERBOMB stage in good health after recovering from leukemia.

Sunmi took the stage at Waterbomb Seoul 2026, held on the outdoor Global Stage at KINTEX in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province, on the 26th, and performed a variety of songs, including her new track "Forever July."

The most eye-catching moment of the day was Cha Hyun-seung's appearance after years of performing together. He delivered a duet performance with Sunmi and showed their trademark strong chemistry. Their perfect teamwork energized the crowd and lifted the atmosphere.

The official WATERBOMB social media accounts also shared video of the performance right after the show, posting, "This is it! They met again! Sunmi x Cha Hyun-seung at WATERBOMB," and drawing an enthusiastic response.

After revealing last year that he was battling leukemia, Cha Hyun-seung announced in December that he had fully recovered, earning widespread support. At the time, he said, "The illness that seemed like it would never end has finally come to a close," and expressed his gratitude. Since then, he has shared updates about his healthy daily life, including taking up boxing and continuing his acting career. On the WATERBOMB stage, he once again showed a solid physique and an energetic performance, signaling that he has regained his health after recovery.

Fans reacted by saying, "It's even more heartwarming to see him healthy," "Sunmi and Cha Hyun-seung are still the best combination," "It's especially moving to see him on stage after recovery," and "It's great to see them standing together again."

Meanwhile, Cha Hyun-seung has long been Sunmi's partner, working as her main dancer since her solo debut song "24 Hours Is Not Enough." He later expanded into acting, appearing in Netflix's series "Celebrity" and gaining further recognition through variety shows such as "Single's Inferno" and "Physical:100." Sunmi recently released her new song "Forever July" and continues her run as a "summer queen."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.