Go Young-wook Reacts Angrily to Demand That He Do "Coupang Loading and Unloading," Saying "I Am Not Legally Qualified"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Go Young-wook, a broadcaster formerly of the group Roo'ra, expressed discomfort over malicious comments directed at him and directly pushed back against criticism telling him to "do Coupang loading and unloading."

On the 26th, Go Young-wook wrote on his social networking service, "When I look at comments or posts about me, there are always people who say, 'Stop whining and go do Coupang loading and unloading.'" He added, "As if they had agreed in advance, they keep repeating the same uncreative and completely unfunny line."

He continued, "To say one thing, they must be lacking intelligence or failing to understand the context of what I have said so far." He added, "I am not legally qualified to do that work, and fortunately I have no trouble making a living, so you do not need to worry about me."

He then took aim at critical users, saying, "I hope you spend your precious time taking care of your own lives instead of meddling in mine."

The post has drawn even more attention because it came shortly after he sparked controversy by mentioning the possibility of working as a Japanese adult video (AV) actor.

Earlier, Go Young-wook stirred controversy after writing on his social networking service about the difficulty of finding work. He said, "I do not think it will be easy to find a job in Korea, and I seem to have seen somewhere that Japan is short of male AV actors. If it is legally possible, if the law allows it." The remark drew strong criticism online, and some users left comments such as, "Then go do Coupang loading and unloading."

Go Young-wook has also spoken several times in the past about financial hardship and his feelings about returning to public life. In January, he said, "I spent exactly 13 years, 8 months, and 21 days unemployed for no reason. Is there no way to earn money for food for our beloved dogs?"

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was indicted on charges of raping and forcibly molesting three minors between 2010 and 2012. In 2013, the Supreme Court of Korea finalized a sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was also ordered to undergo five years of public disclosure and notification of his personal information, as well as three years of wearing an ankle monitor, and was released upon completing his sentence in 2015.

After his release, he attempted to resume activities by launching a YouTube channel, but the effort was effectively derailed by public criticism and platform sanctions. Since then, he has continued to share updates and his views mainly through his social networking service, repeatedly finding himself at the center of controversy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.