Nam Bo-ra, Now Holding Her First Son, Finally Reveals Her Pre-Wedding Profile Photos After Delaying Them for So Long

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Nam Bo-ra has belatedly shared the profile photos she took before her wedding.

On the 27th, Nam Bo-ra posted several photos on her social networking service, along with the caption, "I kept putting off the profile shoot I did before my wedding, and only now have I finally selected the photos and completed it."

The released photos featured profile shots with different moods. In a white shirt, Nam Bo-ra showed off her clear skin and defined features, highlighting her elegant charm. In another shot, wearing a denim shirt and a dress, she created a lovely atmosphere with a bright smile and a natural expression. In a photo wearing a floral-patterned outfit, she added a graceful touch with a soft smile and calm eyes.

Fans praised her unchanged youthful appearance, saying, "She looks exactly the same as she did before marriage," "Her innocence is still there," and "Each photo has a different mood."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman of the same age last year and welcomed her first son last month.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.