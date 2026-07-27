"Openly Confessing to Cheating With Her Boyfriend's Permission"... Seo Jang-hoon Explodes, Saying "That Doesn't Even Make Sense" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na Reporter] A girlfriend who appears on 'Love War' openly confesses to cheating, infuriating Seo Jang-hoon.

JTBC's variety show 'Love War,' directed by Park Eun-young, is a relationship reality program in which relationship experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul decide whether couples on the verge of breaking up should stay together or split up. Each episode draws attention with the couples' stories that spark heated debate, along with the unfiltered remarks of Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul.

In episode 6, which airs on Tuesday the 28th, actress Jung Yi-rang appears as a special mediator, while the dramatic love story of a four-year couple struggling with sexual issues is revealed. The girlfriend says meaningfully that "everything matches between us except for one thing," raising curiosity about what is causing their conflict.

The reason for their conflict is the boyfriend's erectile dysfunction. In particular, the girlfriend, who says that "physical intimacy is important," breaks down in tears as she confesses, "I don't feel loved by my boyfriend," drawing sympathy.

Then the girlfriend shocks Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, and Jung Yi-rang by revealing a startling truth. She boldly says that it was "an affair my boyfriend allowed" and admits that she once became deeply involved with another person.

Seo Jang-hoon, unable to believe what he heard, says, "You're saying something that doesn't even make sense," showing that he has reached the limit of his patience. He then erupts in anger, adding, "This wouldn't even make it onto Divorce Camp."

Despite the affair, Seo Jang-hoon reportedly delivered a blunt reality check to the couple, who still cannot break up, saying, "This isn't love. Don't get it wrong."

The extraordinary story that even Seo Jang-hoon acknowledged can be seen in the full broadcast of 'Love War.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.