Shin Joo-ah, the Thai tycoon’s wife, posts another cryptic message on social media: "Time heals all wounds"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actress Shin Joo-ah shared her feelings.

On the 26th, Shin Joo-ah posted on her personal account, "If you ask me which word always gives me strength and protects me, I would say time."

In the video she shared, Shin Joo-ah was seen spending a relaxed time with acquaintances.

She wore a calm smile and then broke into a bright laugh, creating a cheerful atmosphere.

Previously, Shin Joo-ah had worried fans by posting a series of cryptic messages.

On the 19th of last month, she sparked speculation with a post that said, "I will no longer tolerate your rudeness. It is beneath me to explain myself to someone who looks down on even the time I endured. From now on, I will stand on the side of protecting myself."

Then on the 25th, she shared an update from her trip to Europe along with a post that read, "Let us not lose romance and dreams at any time. Life is a record of foolish days. But even in those days, there is always something that remains and something worthwhile. It is the blessing of lack. Because there are bad and difficult times, there are also good times and achievements."

Meanwhile, Shin Joo-ah married a second-generation Thai businessman in 2014 and currently lives in Thailand.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.