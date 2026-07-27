Han Ga-in’s Reason for Deciding to Marry at 24... Yeon Jung-hoon Says, "She Fell for My English Skills"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Yeon Jung-hoon opens up honestly about everything from his first meeting with his wife Han Ga-in to the behind-the-scenes story of their romance.

On the 26th, JTBC's variety show Knowing Bros released a preview for its 538th episode. The video featured actors Oh Man-seok, Yeon Jung-hoon, Chani, and Lee Tak-soo, who are appearing in the play Dead Poets Society, and hinted at their lively banter.

In the preview, Lee Tak-soo, the eldest son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, drew attention as he appeared on screen. As soon as Lee Soo-geun saw him, he joked, "Where did your dad go?" referring to Lee Jong-hyuk and drawing laughter. Kang Ho-dong then introduced Lee Tak-soo, saying, "Some people may not know him." His warm, handsome looks and tall, striking appearance immediately caught viewers' attention.

In particular, Lee Tak-soo impressed everyone with his strong vocals as he passionately sang Kim Dong-ryul's "Gamsa." His steady singing and understated stage presence left the cast in awe and raised anticipation for the full broadcast.

Yeon Jung-hoon also shared the love story with his wife Han Ga-in. Born in 1978, he married Han Ga-in in 2005 when she was 24 and started a family. The couple has one son and one daughter.

He recalled his first impression, saying, "I didn't fall for Han Ga-in at first sight. At first, I just thought, 'There's a really pretty girl here.'" Those around him responded with laughter, saying, "That means you did fall for her at first sight," turning the set into a burst of laughter.

Yeon Jung-hoon added, "She said she fell for the way I spoke English. She apparently saw me talking on the phone with my cousin." Lee Soo-geun then teased him, saying, "So you told your cousin to call at that exact moment," while the other cast members joined in, joking, "That timing is unbelievable" and "Wasn't that intentional?" to keep the mood light and playful.

Meanwhile, Knowing Bros airs every Saturday at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.