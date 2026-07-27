Yang Sang-guk May Lose Lee Yoo-bin, the "Gangnam School District 8" Beauty... Enters a Love Triangle with Yoo Il-han on "My Little Old Boy"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] On "My Little Old Boy," sports announcer Lee Yoo-bin finds herself torn between Yang Sang-guk of "Yuk Can Do It" and Yoo Il-han.

A preview clip for TV CHOSUN's "My Little Old Boy," set to air on Monday the 27th, shows a sweet date between sports announcer Lee Yoo-bin and Yoo Il-han, a theater actor from Daehak-ro and a member of "Yuk Can Do It." The two strolled through a flower garden together, adding to the excitement with a soft pink atmosphere. Yoo Il-han expressed confidence that their feelings were mutual, saying, "It's clear that the feeling is mutual."

However, Lee Yoo-bin also felt a different kind of excitement during her one-on-one date with Yang Sang-guk. Yang said, "Actually, you were my No. 1 choice," revealing that he had picked Lee Yoo-bin in the first-impression vote on the previous broadcast and expressing his sincere interest. He then

placed a flower bracelet he had made himself on Lee Yoo-bin's wrist, creating a scene straight out of a movie. Lee said in surprise, "I have goosebumps. Before leaving for Gyeongju, I looked up today's fortune, and it said my lucky item was a bracelet."

In an interview with the production team, Lee Yoo-bin opened up about her wavering feelings between Yang Sang-guk and Yoo Il-han, saying, "It feels like fate... I believe in destiny." Attention is now focused on whose heart will ultimately win over Lee Yoo-bin, whose ideal type is someone with a "Teto" exterior and an "Egen" interior.

The search for love among the "Yuk Can Do It" members, who are heading straight toward marriage, will be revealed on TV CHOSUN's ultra-realistic documentary-style variety show "My Little Old Boy" at 10 p.m. on July 27.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.