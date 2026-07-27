"My Husband Is a Pedophile": Influencer Found Dead Two Weeks After Exposé, in Shock

[Park Aram, Sportschosun] A female influencer in the United States was killed by a gunshot fired by her husband less than two weeks after publicly accusing him of pedophilia.

National Broadcasting Company (NBC) reported on the 26th local time that TikTok influencer Sarah Gilson died after being shot by her estranged husband, Jeremiah Duffy, in Owasso, Oklahoma.

According to police and court records, Jeremiah Duffy had been under investigation since the 9th of last month on suspicion of inappropriate physical contact with a minor.

At the time, Duffy was working as a basketball team coach and was investigated for allegedly touching a female player he coached inappropriately during a school event. Another coach who witnessed the incident reportedly informed the victim's parents, and Duffy later left the scene.

Police also found signs that Duffy had repeatedly engaged in similar behavior toward the child before and continued their investigation.

After being informed of the allegations by police, Sarah Gilson applied for a restraining order to keep Duffy away.

On the 11th of this month, she posted a video on her TikTok account claiming that Duffy was a pedophile. Her account had about 30,000 followers.

But less than two weeks after uploading the video, Gilson was shot and killed by Duffy.

Duffy was also found dead at the scene, and police are investigating the circumstances, believing he shot Gilson before taking his own life.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.