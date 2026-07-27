"What Is That Body, Bro?"... Code Kunst, Once Known for Being Extremely Thin, Ditches His 50-Kilo Image and Becomes a "Lat Muscle Legend"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and producer Code Kunst, whose real name is Cho Sung-woo, drew fans' attention by revealing a dramatically changed, muscular physique. He had completely moved away from the skinny frame that once earned him the nickname "bone-thin."

On the 26th, Code Kunst posted several photos and videos on his social media account with the short caption, "A mirror used in summer."

The posts showed slices of his daily life, including relaxed moments with his pet cat and time spent focusing on music in his studio. He shared a range of updates, from playing the keyboard side by side with his cat to a video of himself doing cycling exercise.

The biggest buzz came from a photo of him working in a recording studio with his shirt off. Sitting in a chair with his back exposed, Code Kunst showed off broader shoulders, sharply defined lat muscles, and thicker back muscles, revealing a completely different build from before. Even in clothes, his arms and chest muscles were visible, drawing attention to his much more solid physique.

Reactions from fellow entertainers and fans were enthusiastic. Rapper Milik commented, "What is that body, bro?" expressing his surprise, while broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo joked, "All of these feeds are just to show off the back," drawing laughter.

Fans also marveled at his changed appearance, leaving comments such as "His lat muscles are legendary," "He really worked out hard," "He keeps getting more handsome," and "What happened?"

In the past, Code Kunst became known on MBC's variety show "I Live Alone" for his small appetite, which earned him the labels "small-eater" and "bone-thin." He also drew attention for living without a refrigerator and often skipping meals.

Since then, however, he has steadily maintained a workout routine and diet management, successfully transforming his body. Through several broadcasts, he said he increased his weight from the 50-kilogram range to the 70-kilogram range, and explained that he combines personal training, Pilates, soccer, and running. Last year on "I Live Alone," he also attracted attention for showing a healthier appearance through a regular diet and exercise routine.

Meanwhile, Code Kunst made his debut in 2013 with the single "Lemonade" and has released a variety of music, including "Flower" and "JOKE!" He has also remained active as both a producer and television personality through programs such as the "Show Me the Money" series and "I Live Alone." Recently, rumors surfaced that he had broken up with a girlfriend he had dated for eight years, but he declined to comment, saying it was a "private matter."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.