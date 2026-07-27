Yo-yo Dieter Moon Hee-joon Reveals His Weight for the First Time: "I Don't Weigh 90 kg, I'll Get Down to the Low 60s" (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] H.O.T.'s Moon Hee-joon is taking on yet another diet challenge ahead of the group's 30th debut anniversary.

On the 27th, SBS released a preview video titled "'Professional Dieter' Moon Hee-joon Takes on an Unyielding Diet Challenge Toward His Prime Days♨" for "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

In the video, Moon Hee-joon told his wife Soyul, "Please make the chicken breast a little faster," and shared an update on his diet. It turned out that he was on day seven of a diet he started to mark H.O.T.'s 30th debut anniversary.

After hearing that, Kim Sook joked to Moon Hee-joon and Kim Tae-woo, "You two are basically the double kings of yo-yo dieting in the idol world," drawing laughter.

Kim Tae-woo then candidly revealed how his weight has changed over the years. "The lightest I've ever been was in the double digits. When I was in god, I was always in the double digits. The most I ever lost was during the sixth album, 'Ordinary Day,' and back then I was in the low 80 kg range," he said. "When I was chubby, I was in the triple digits," making everyone on set burst into laughter.

Moon Hee-joon then drew a line, saying, "I've never gone into the triple digits even once," and Kim Gu-ra added to the laughter by quipping, "You can't let it go to triple digits from there."

Moon Hee-joon then recalled his prime during his H.O.T. days. "I weighed 58 kg," he said, adding, "My current goal is the low 60 kg range," surprising everyone.

In response, Kim Gu-ra, Kim Sook, Kim Tae-woo, and Lee Ji-hye all said in unison, "That's not okay," while Seo Jang-hoon joked, "You're in the low 90s now, and you want to lose 30 kg?"

Flustered, Moon Hee-joon shot back, "Why would I be in the low 90s? Don't say that," and Seo Jang-hoon asked again, "Then are you in the mid-80s?" Moon Hee-joon replied, "I'm not in the mid-80s," revealing his current weight and heightening curiosity.

However, the preview muted the exact number, so his precise weight was not disclosed. Moon Hee-joon's actual weight and the result of his diet will be revealed on Tuesday, the 28th, at 10:40 p.m. on "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.