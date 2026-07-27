Dayoung and Jay Park's Close Physical Affection Sparks Dating Rumors... "What’s Going On Between Those Two?" Jang Sung-kyu Is Also Surprised

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Dayoung of Cosmic Girls (WJSN) and singer Jay Park are drawing attention after sharing a photo of the two together that captures a warm and friendly atmosphere.

On the 26th, Dayoung and Jay Park posted several photos of themselves together on their personal accounts without any explanation.

The released photos show the two striking various poses in a relaxed setting, highlighting their close relationship.

Their natural physical contact, including putting an arm around each other’s shoulders and embracing one another, created an even stronger sense of chemistry and caught fans’ attention.

After seeing the post, broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu left a comment saying, "What’s going on between those two?" Some fans also showed interest in their relationship, reacting with comments such as, "Are they dating?" and "An unexpected pairing, but they look good together."

The photos drew even more attention because they were released after the two recently appeared on stage together.

Earlier, Dayoung and Jay Park performed a collaboration stage at Waterbomb Seoul 2026, held on the 24th and 25th at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.