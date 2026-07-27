Kim Sung-joo caught at a 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' dinner amid JTBC crisis... holding a beer bottle as a microphone and saying, "This is a serious time"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] The cast of JTBC's entertainment show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" drew laughter by making light of JTBC's recent management troubles even during a dinner gathering.

Chef Son Jong-won posted photos and videos on his social networking service on the 26th, along with the message, "'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' is operating normally." The images showed the filming set, the waiting room, and the cast's dinner gathering.

In the released video, the cast members were seen enjoying dinner in a warm and cheerful atmosphere. In particular, Kim Sung-joo stuck a spoon into a beer bottle and held it like a microphone while improvising as host. He joked, "Why are we having a dinner party at such a serious time? Many people watching may be worried," sending the set into laughter.

As JTBC's financial difficulties have been making headlines day after day, Kim Sung-joo's self-deprecating remark also drew attention online.

In fact, recent episodes of "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" have also included jokes about JTBC's financial situation.

On the broadcast aired on the 19th, chef Yoo Yong-wook from Netflix's entertainment show "Culinary Class Wars 2" appeared as a guest, and the conversation turned to the chemistry among the regular cast members.

During the exchange, Choi Hyun-seok joked, "A new chef has joined, but even if we remove one seat, the audio won't be empty," and added, "Since things are tough right now, let's cut the appearance fees too." Kwon Seong-jun chimed in, saying, "Then let's go with a survival format and introduce a second-tier system."

Ahn Jung-hwan then added, "That's the situation we're in now. JTBC is having a hard time," and said, "If someone disappears in the middle of filming, please just think, 'Oh, they left.'" His comment sent the cast into fits of laughter.

The remarks were seen as self-mocking jokes that reflected recent concerns over the financial crisis at JoongAng Group and JTBC, drawing viewers' attention.

Last month, JTBC filed for corporate rehabilitation proceedings with the Seoul Bankruptcy Court and also applied for the Autonomous Restructuring Support Program (ARS). The court accepted the ARS request and has postponed its decision on whether to begin rehabilitation proceedings until the 30th of this month.

In connection with this, the Korea Broadcasting Actors Union said that payments of appearance fees and rerun fees for some programs, including "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" and "Knowing Bros," had been delayed. JTBC explained that the payments were delayed because of court approval procedures, and said it had completed payment of the approved expenses in stages while apologizing to the cast and related companies.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.