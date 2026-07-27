Byeol Sarang Says, "I Went From 50 kg to 68 kg in Six Months of Pregnancy. I Didn't Know I Would Gain This Much" (Morning Forum)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Byeol Sarang opened up about the changes in her body after becoming pregnant.

On the KBS 1TV program "Morning Forum," which aired on the 27th, Byeol Sarang and her husband Kim Wan appeared as guests on the segment "Byeoljubujeon" and shared happy updates as they prepare for childbirth.

Now 26 weeks pregnant, Byeol Sarang introduced her baby’s prenatal name, "Ppogi," and said she chose it to mean bringing happiness together. She also recalled the moment she first heard the baby’s heartbeat on an ultrasound and said it was "truly moving."

She then spoke about her husband, Kim Wan. Byeol Sarang revealed that he had already decided on names since middle school, saying that if it were a boy, he would be called "Kim Geon," and if it were a girl, "Kim Soo-ah." Her comments showed the excitement of the expectant parents.

Byeol Sarang also spoke candidly about her changed eating habits and physical condition during pregnancy. "I didn't know I would gain this much weight," she said. "I wasn't interested in food. I was always drinking things because chewing felt like a hassle. Nothing I ate ever seemed especially tasty, but after I got pregnant with Ppogi, every food in the world tasted delicious."

She added, "So by 26 weeks, I had gained 17 kg. I always kept my weight around 50 kg, but now I'm already 67 to 68 kg. My body started aching because of the weight. It felt heavy." Her remarks drew attention.

She also honestly shared the concerns she had about her changing figure. Byeol Sarang said there were moments in early pregnancy when she felt upset about how different she looked, but added, "My husband tells me every day that I'm pretty and says I look even prettier now." Her words highlighted the couple's steady affection.

Meanwhile, Byeol Sarang debuted in 2017 with her first single, "Tears on a Withered Flower." She later proved her strong vocals and stage presence by finishing sixth on TV Chosun's "Miss Trot 2" and making the TOP7 on MBN's "King of Veteran Singers."

Byeol Sarang, who married a man one year older than her last September, is now 26 weeks pregnant and has been receiving congratulations and support from fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.